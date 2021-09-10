U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Evan Stafford, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, promotes 2nd Lt. Lauren Henderson, assigned to FSC, TF Iron Valor, to first lieutenant at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on October 9, 2021. Henderson’s promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7001742
|VIRIN:
|211009-Z-CZ403-1062
|Resolution:
|4445x5450
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotions [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
