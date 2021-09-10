U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Evan Stafford, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, promotes 2nd Lt. Lauren Henderson, assigned to FSC, TF Iron Valor, to first lieutenant at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on October 9, 2021. Henderson’s promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 04:41 Photo ID: 7001742 VIRIN: 211009-Z-CZ403-1062 Resolution: 4445x5450 Size: 2.77 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotions [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.