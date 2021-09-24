Newly promoted U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Erik Morgan and Spc. Micah Coleman, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, stand together after their promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on September 24, 2021. Morgan and Coleman’s promotion is a testament to their dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove bumper numbers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 04:41 Photo ID: 7001738 VIRIN: 210924-Z-CZ403-2014 Resolution: 4380x2889 Size: 1.54 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotions [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.