Promotions

U.S. Army National Guard Cpl. Noah Steinbach, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, is being promoted to Sergeant by Sgt. 1st Class Alicia Downard, assigned to HHB, TF Iron Valor, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on October 18, 2021. Steinbach’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove bumper numbers.

