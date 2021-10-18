U.S. Army National Guard Cpl. Noah Steinbach, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, is being promoted to Sergeant by Sgt. 1st Class Alicia Downard, assigned to HHB, TF Iron Valor, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on October 18, 2021. Steinbach’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove bumper numbers.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7001745
|VIRIN:
|211018-Z-CZ403-1027
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotions [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
