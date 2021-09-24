Newly promoted U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Erik Morgan, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, shakes hands with Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Quick, assigned to HHB, TF Iron Valor, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on September 24, 2021. Morgan’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove bumper numbers.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7001739
|VIRIN:
|210924-Z-CZ403-2036
|Resolution:
|4090x2752
|Size:
|924.19 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotions [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
