U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Darrel Dawson, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, shakes hands after Sgt. Noah Steinbach’s, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, TF Iron Valor, promotion at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on October 18, 2021. Steinbach’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7001746
|VIRIN:
|211018-Z-CZ403-1072
|Resolution:
|5248x3855
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotions [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
