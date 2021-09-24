Promotions

U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Erik Morgan, Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Quick, and Micah Coleman, all assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, stand in front of a HIMARS after Morgan and Coleman’s promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on September 24, 2021. Morgan and Coleman’s promotion is a testament to their dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove bumper numbers.

