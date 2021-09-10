Newly promoted U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Adrianna Smith, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, shakes hand with Sgt. Nick Higgins, assigned to FSC, TF Iron Valor, for both her promotion and receiving the Army Achievement Medal at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on October 9, 2021. Smith’s promotion and award are testaments to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 04:41 Photo ID: 7001743 VIRIN: 211009-Z-CZ403-1087 Resolution: 4957x2866 Size: 1.13 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotions [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.