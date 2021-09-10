Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotions

    KUWAIT

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    Newly promoted U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Adrianna Smith, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, shakes hand with Sgt. Nick Higgins, assigned to FSC, TF Iron Valor, for both her promotion and receiving the Army Achievement Medal at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on October 9, 2021. Smith’s promotion and award are testaments to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 04:41
    Photo ID: 7001743
    VIRIN: 211009-Z-CZ403-1087
    Resolution: 4957x2866
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotions [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

