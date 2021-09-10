Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 19 of 19]

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Dale Wursten, Transportation Security Administration inspector, is assisted by an evacuee who takes his family’s photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Evacuees are being processed through a Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal in preparation to board out-bound flights destined for the United States from Ramstein. Ramstein has been serving as U.S. European Command’s primary hub for evacuation operations out of Afghanistan since Aug. 20 providing evacuees with temporary lodging, food, medical services and support while they awaited travel to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 13:03
    Photo ID: 6881705
    VIRIN: 211009-F-GK375-1117
    Resolution: 4933x2738
    Size: 760.5 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 19 of 19], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT