Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

Dale Wursten, Transportation Security Administration inspector, is assisted by an evacuee who takes his family’s photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Evacuees are being processed through a Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal in preparation to board out-bound flights destined for the United States from Ramstein. Ramstein has been serving as U.S. European Command’s primary hub for evacuation operations out of Afghanistan since Aug. 20 providing evacuees with temporary lodging, food, medical services and support while they awaited travel to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

