Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shuncheng Li, 726th Air Mobility Squadron passenger service agent assigned to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, inspects evacuee luggage at the Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as they prepare to travel to the United States, Oct. 9, 2021. Ramstein is the U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

