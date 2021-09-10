Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 16 of 19]

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Bookman, 721st Aerial Port Squadron passenger service specialist, weighs an evacuee’s luggage at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Ramstein is working with various agencies to process evacuees through security check-points to ensure the safety of passengers, personnel and departing flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

