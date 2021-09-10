Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Bookman, 721st Aerial Port Squadron passenger service specialist, weighs an evacuee’s luggage at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Ramstein is working with various agencies to process evacuees through security check-points to ensure the safety of passengers, personnel and departing flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

