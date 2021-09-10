Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Nalen Dubose, left, 52nd Maintenance Squadron stockpile crew member, and Senior Airman Codey Jacobs, right, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron firetruck and refueling mechanic, assigned to Spangdahlem Air Base, transport evacuees’ luggage at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Evacuees are being processed through a Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal in preparation to board out-bound flights destined for the United States from Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

