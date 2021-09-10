Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

U.S. Air Force Airman Nalen Dubose, left, 52nd Maintenance Squadron stockpile crew member, and Senior Airman Codey Jacobs, right, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron firetruck and refueling mechanic, assigned to Spangdahlem Air Base, transport evacuees’ luggage at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Evacuees are being processed through a Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal in preparation to board out-bound flights destined for the United States from Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

Date Taken: 10.09.2021 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE