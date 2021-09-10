U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dontae Moore, 721st Ariel Port Squadron ramp service specialist, checks evacuees with a metal detector wand as they prepare to board outbound flights to the United States from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Evacuees were processed through a Transportation Security Administration compliant purpose-built passenger terminal before boarding flights to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 13:03 Photo ID: 6881698 VIRIN: 211009-F-VY348-0137 Resolution: 5297x3918 Size: 1.02 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 19 of 19], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.