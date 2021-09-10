Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dontae Moore, 721st Ariel Port Squadron ramp service specialist, checks evacuees with a metal detector wand as they prepare to board outbound flights to the United States from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Evacuees were processed through a Transportation Security Administration compliant purpose-built passenger terminal before boarding flights to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|10.09.2021
|10.09.2021 13:03
|6881698
|211009-F-VY348-0137
|5297x3918
|1.02 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|1
|0
