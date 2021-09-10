Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 17 of 19]

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Andrew Markos, 721st Aerial Port Squadron passenger service specialist, inspects an evacuee's luggage at the Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal in preparation for an outbound flight to the United States from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Ramstein has been serving as U.S. European Command’s primary hub for evacuation operations from Afghanistan since Aug. 20, providing travelers with temporary lodging, food, medical services and support while they await onward travel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 13:03
    Photo ID: 6881702
    VIRIN: 211009-F-GK375-1031
    Resolution: 3906x2632
    Size: 675.46 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

