Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

U.S. Air Force Airman Andrew Markos, 721st Aerial Port Squadron passenger service specialist, inspects an evacuee's luggage at the Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal in preparation for an outbound flight to the United States from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Ramstein has been serving as U.S. European Command’s primary hub for evacuation operations from Afghanistan since Aug. 20, providing travelers with temporary lodging, food, medical services and support while they await onward travel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

