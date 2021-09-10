U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Manuel Villarreal, 691st Cyber Operations Squadron virtual operations supervisor, plays cards with evacuees as they wait to board an outbound flight to the United States from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Ramstein is the largest reception port for Afghan evacuees within U.S. European Command since Aug. 20, and has received approximately 35,000 evacuees to date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 13:03 Photo ID: 6881695 VIRIN: 211009-F-VY348-0021 Resolution: 6641x4432 Size: 2.12 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 19 of 19], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.