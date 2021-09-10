Evacuees are processed through a Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal in preparation to board outbound flights to the United States from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Approximately 8,800 evacuees received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and the majority of eligible evacuees received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at Ramstein and Rhine Ordnance Barracks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 13:03 Photo ID: 6881697 VIRIN: 211009-F-VY348-0072 Resolution: 6979x4658 Size: 1.4 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 19 of 19], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.