    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 12 of 19]

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Evacuees are processed through a Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal in preparation to board outbound flights to the United States from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Approximately 8,800 evacuees received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and the majority of eligible evacuees received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at Ramstein and Rhine Ordnance Barracks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

