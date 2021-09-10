Evacuee makes a peace sign as they travel to the last waiting area at the Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as they prepare to travel to the United States, Oct. 9, 2021. Approximately 1,000 Afghans are expected to depart daily over the next several days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause