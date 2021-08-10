Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

Operation Allies Welcome personnel help evacuees process through the temporary passenger terminal as they prepare to travel to the United States from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. The passenger terminal was constructed as part of outbound flight operations resuming from Ramstein. Ramstein has been serving as U.S. European Command’s primary hub for evacuation operations out of Afghanistan since Aug. 20, providing evacuees with temporary lodging, food, medical services and support while they awaited travel to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

Date Taken: 10.08.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE