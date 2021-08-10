Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Tessie Odhiambo, Personnel Support for Contingency Operations noncommissioned officer in charge of personal support, helps evacuees prepare for their departure to the United States from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Evacuees completed a pre-flight screening in a Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal before boarding outbound flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

