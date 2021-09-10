Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 9 of 19]

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Andrew Markos, 721st Ariel Port Squadron passenger service specialist checks an evacuee’s luggage as they prepare to board an outbound flight to the United States from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. Outbound flights were temporarily paused at the request of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention out of an abundance of caution due to the discovery of a small number of measles cases in the United States among recently arrived evacuees from Afghanistan. Approximately 8,800 evacuees received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and the majority of eligible evacuees received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at Ramstein and Rhine Ordnance Barracks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 13:03
    Photo ID: 6881694
    VIRIN: 211009-F-VY348-0039
    Resolution: 3349x4544
    Size: 819.13 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 19 of 19], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT