Evacuees travel to the last waiting area at the Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as they prepare to travel to the United States, Oct. 9, 2021. Evacuees are shuttled to the Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal to prepare to board outbound flights to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)
|10.09.2021
|10.09.2021 13:02
|6881686
|211009-F-CX918-0188
|4917x3754
|11.28 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|11
|0
This work, Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Jacob Wongwai
