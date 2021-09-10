Evacuees travel to the last waiting area at the Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as they prepare to travel to the United States, Oct. 9, 2021. Evacuees are shuttled to the Transportation Security Administration compliant, purpose-built passenger terminal to prepare to board outbound flights to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

Date Posted: 10.09.2021
Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Jacob Wongwai