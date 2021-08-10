Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 5 of 19]

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ms. Becky Blair, Transportation Security Administration inspector, processes evacuees at the temporary passenger terminal at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as they prepare to travel to the United States, Oct. 9, 2021. Ramstein is working with various entities to process evacuees through security check-points to ensure the safety of passengers, personnel and flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 13:02
    Photo ID: 6881690
    VIRIN: 211009-F-CX918-0124
    Resolution: 4957x3270
    Size: 10.45 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause
    Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    3N0X6
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT