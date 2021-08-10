Ms. Becky Blair, Transportation Security Administration inspector, processes evacuees at the temporary passenger terminal at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as they prepare to travel to the United States, Oct. 9, 2021. Ramstein is working with various entities to process evacuees through security check-points to ensure the safety of passengers, personnel and flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 13:02
|Photo ID:
|6881690
|VIRIN:
|211009-F-CX918-0124
|Resolution:
|4957x3270
|Size:
|10.45 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three week pause [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT