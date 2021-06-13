U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cody Mallchok, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, receives a challenge coin from Col. Bryan Chivers, commander, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, for being the first-place competitor at a 5K race held at Storck Barracks, Germany June 14, 2021. The race was held in celebration of the U.S. Army’s birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6702813
|VIRIN:
|210613-Z-XR817-2250
|Resolution:
|4041x2694
|Size:
|941.6 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st CAB Birthday Run [Image 20 of 20], by SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
