    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st CAB Birthday Run [Image 18 of 20]

    1st CAB Birthday Run

    GERMANY

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. George Davis 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cody Mallchok, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, receives a challenge coin from Col. Bryan Chivers, commander, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, for being the first-place competitor at a 5K race held at Storck Barracks, Germany June 14, 2021. The race was held in celebration of the U.S. Army’s birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 05:57
    Photo ID: 6702813
    VIRIN: 210613-Z-XR817-2250
    Resolution: 4041x2694
    Size: 941.6 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st CAB Birthday Run [Image 20 of 20], by SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

