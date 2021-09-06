Dusk Flight Ops

U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Kimbro, a crew chief with the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment “Fighting Eagles,” rides on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter flight near Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 10, 2021. Air crews are required to endure long flights for many of the missions conducted in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)

