U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jake Whiteside, outgoing commander of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment “Fighting Eagles”, bids farewell at a change of command ceremony at Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 10, 2021. Whiteside led the 2nd Battalion on their deployment overseas in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 06:08 Photo ID: 6702800 VIRIN: 210609-Z-XR817-2082 Resolution: 5637x3758 Size: 3.97 MB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fighting Eagles Change of Command [Image 20 of 20], by SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.