Soldiers of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade participate in a 5K race in celebration of the Army’s 246th birthday at Storck Barracks, Germany, June 14, 2021. The entire brigade competed in the event which recognized the unit's fastest runners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 05:59
|Photo ID:
|6702811
|VIRIN:
|210613-Z-XR817-2124
|Resolution:
|3473x2315
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st CAB Birthday Run [Image 20 of 20], by SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT