Dusk Flight Ops

U.S. Army Pfc. Michael Alexander, a mass communications specialist with the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, takes a photo of Sgt. Eric Hockaday, a crew chief with the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment “Fighting Eagles,” in the skies over Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 10, 2021. Alexander is mobilized to Europe to document Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)

