1st CAB Music Festival

U.S. Army Soldiers Spc. Gabriel Starr (front) and Staff Sgt. James Jackson (rear), both with the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, perform at a music festival held at Storck Barracks, Germany, June 12, 2021. The groups performing at the event were entirely composed of 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)

