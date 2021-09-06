U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Wilson, a CH-47 Chinook pilot assigned to 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment “Fighting Eagles,” conducts pre-flight checks on his aircraft at Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 10, 2021. The unit deployed to Germany in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, providing support to U.S. Army Europe and Africa and its partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 06:20 Photo ID: 6702802 VIRIN: 210609-Z-XR817-2284 Resolution: 6268x3513 Size: 9.61 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dusk Flight Ops [Image 20 of 20], by SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.