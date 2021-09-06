Dusk Flight Ops

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Wilson, a CH-47 Chinook pilot with the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment “Fighting Eagles,” conducts pre-flight checks on his aircraft at Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 10, 2021. Air crews at Illesheim Airfield conduct regular flight operations across Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)

