U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Wilson, a CH-47 Chinook pilot with the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment “Fighting Eagles,” conducts pre-flight checks on his aircraft at Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 10, 2021. Air crews at Illesheim Airfield conduct regular flight operations across Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 06:20
|Photo ID:
|6702804
|VIRIN:
|210609-Z-XR817-2294
|Resolution:
|6143x3979
|Size:
|12.34 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dusk Flight Ops [Image 20 of 20], by SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
