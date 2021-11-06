U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade participate in a music festival at Storck Barracks, Germany, June 12, 2021. The groups rehearsed for the event at the post chapel in preparation for the event. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 06:00 Photo ID: 6702810 VIRIN: 210611-Z-XR817-2070 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 1.25 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st CAB Music Festival [Image 20 of 20], by SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.