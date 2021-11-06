Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st CAB Music Festival [Image 15 of 20]

    1st CAB Music Festival

    GERMANY

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. George Davis 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade participate in a music festival at Storck Barracks, Germany, June 12, 2021. The groups rehearsed for the event at the post chapel in preparation for the event. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 06:00
    Photo ID: 6702810
    VIRIN: 210611-Z-XR817-2070
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st CAB Music Festival [Image 20 of 20], by SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1ID
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    1CAB
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope

