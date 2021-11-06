1st CAB Music Festival

U.S. Army Spc. Donald Goldsmith, assigned to 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, sings vocals for the band I Was There For The Fall Of The Roman Empire and Boy You Should Have Seen It, as they perform at a music festival held at Storck Barracks, Germany, June 12, 2021. The group performed cover songs as well as several original songs for their fellow Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)

