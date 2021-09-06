Dusk Flight Ops

U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Kimbro, a crew chief with the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment “Fighting Eagles,” prepares for flight operations on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter near Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 10, 2021. Crew chiefs are an integral part of CH-47 flight operations and have the responsibility to ensure the safety of passengers and equipment during flight. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)

