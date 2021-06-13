Leadership of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade serve their Soldiers meals at a cake cutting ceremony in celebration of the Army’s 246th birthday at Storck Barracks, Germany June 12, 2021. The Soldiers enjoyed a special birthday meal including steak and lobster. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)

Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 This work, 1st CAB Army Birthday Cake Cutting [Image 20 of 20], by SSG George Davis