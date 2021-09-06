Soldiers of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade stand in formation for the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment “Fighting Eagles” change of command ceremony at Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 10, 2021 . The ceremony welcomed Lt. Col. Lucas Anderson to command and served as a warm farewell to outgoing commander Lt. Col. Jake Whiteside. The ceremony was conducted on the flight line, where the unit's helicopters are positioned, ready to support operations across the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)

