    Fighting Eagles Change of Command [Image 3 of 20]

    Fighting Eagles Change of Command

    GERMANY

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. George Davis 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade stand in formation for the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment “Fighting Eagles” change of command ceremony at Illesheim Airfield, Germany, June 10, 2021. The ceremony welcomed Lt. Col. Lucas Anderson to command and served as a warm farewell to outgoing commander Lt. Col. Jake Whiteside. The unit deployed to Germany in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, providing support to U.S. Army Europe and Africa and its partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George B. Davis/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 06:11
    Photo ID: 6702798
    VIRIN: 210609-Z-XR817-2037
    Resolution: 6338x3565
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fighting Eagles Change of Command [Image 20 of 20], by SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

