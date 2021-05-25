2nd Lt. Deborah Kwan, 154th Wing public affairs officer, and Col. Boling, Hawaii Air National Guard chaplain, receive an incentive flight aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron. The passengers and aircrew were completely comprised of Asian American and Pacific Islander Airmen to honor AAPI Heritage Month and celebrate diversity in the U.S. Military. Throughout the month of May, Asian American Pacific Islanders are recognized for their achievements and contributions to our nation.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 19:59
|Photo ID:
|6664911
|VIRIN:
|210525-Z-UH413-0020
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|384.47 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT