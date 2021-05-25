Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    2nd Lt. Deborah Kwan, 154th Wing public affairs officer, and Col. Boling, Hawaii Air National Guard chaplain, receive an incentive flight aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron. The passengers and aircrew were completely comprised of Asian American and Pacific Islander Airmen to honor AAPI Heritage Month and celebrate diversity in the U.S. Military. Throughout the month of May, Asian American Pacific Islanders are recognized for their achievements and contributions to our nation.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 19:59
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    AAPI
    AAPIHM
    AAPIH

