    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties [Image 18 of 19]

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. James Kahalelehua, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, annotates flight information aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker May 25, 2021, near Hawaii. The aircrew was comprised of all Asian American and Pacific Islander Airmen to celebrate the diversity within the U.S. Military and observe AAPI Heritage Month. Throughout the month of May, Asian American Pacific Islanders are recognized for their achievements and contributions to our nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 19:59
    Photo ID: 6664910
    VIRIN: 210525-Z-UH413-0007
    Resolution: 3016x2011
    Size: 410.92 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AAPI
    AAPIHM
    AAPIH

