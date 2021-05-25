Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

Staff Sgt. James Kahalelehua, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, annotates flight information aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker May 25, 2021, near Hawaii. The aircrew was comprised of all Asian American and Pacific Islander Airmen to celebrate the diversity within the U.S. Military and observe AAPI Heritage Month. Throughout the month of May, Asian American Pacific Islanders are recognized for their achievements and contributions to our nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco)

