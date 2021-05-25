Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Total-Force Airmen who comprise ‘Team Hickam’ board a C-17 Globemaster III May 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The passengers and aircrew were completely comprised of Asian American and Pacific Islander Airmen to honor AAPI Heritage Month and celebrate diversity in the U.S. Military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    TAGS

    AAPI
    AAPIHM
    AAPIH

