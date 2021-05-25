Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

Total-Force Airmen who comprise ‘Team Hickam’ board a C-17 Globemaster III May 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The passengers and aircrew were completely comprised of Asian American and Pacific Islander Airmen to honor AAPI Heritage Month and celebrate diversity in the U.S. Military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

