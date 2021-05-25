Maj. TJ West, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, goes over a pre-flight checklist on a C-17 Globemaster III May 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. An all-Asian American and Pacific Islander aircrew from the 204th and 535th Airlift Squadrons flew a training mission in observance of AAPI Heritage Month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 19:58
|Photo ID:
|6664902
|VIRIN:
|210525-Z-PW099-0010
|Resolution:
|6144x4080
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT