Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

Senior Master Sgt. Branden Sarceda, 204th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, uses communication equipment May 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. In observance of AAPI Heritage Month, the aircrew joined other aircraft, flown by AAPI Airmen, in a practice refueling mission. AAPIs in the military and maintain a legacy of service and sacrifice set by those before them. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

