Senior Master Sgt. Branden Sarceda, 204th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, uses communication equipment May 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. In observance of AAPI Heritage Month, the aircrew joined other aircraft, flown by AAPI Airmen, in a practice refueling mission. AAPIs in the military and maintain a legacy of service and sacrifice set by those before them. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 19:58
|Photo ID:
|6664904
|VIRIN:
|210525-Z-PW099-0025
|Resolution:
|6144x4080
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
