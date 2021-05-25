Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

A Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew, maintenance team and chaplain gather in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker May 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The all-Asian American and Pacific Islander crew flew with F-22 Raptors and a C-17 Globemaster III during a practice refueling mission in celebration of AAPI heritage month. AAPIs in the military maintain a legacy of service and sacrifice set by those before them. A portion of this photo was edited for security purposes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco)
