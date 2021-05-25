Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron refuels a C-17 Globemaster III May 25, 2021, near Hawaii. Aircrew on both aircraft were comprised of all-Asian American and Pacific Islanders to celebrate the diversity within the U.S. Military and observe AAPI Heritage Month. The all-AAPI sortie was held to demonstrate how today’s modern Air Force is fortified by diversity and inclusion at every level. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

