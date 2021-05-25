Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties [Image 15 of 19]

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron refuels a C-17 Globemaster III May 25, 2021, near Hawaii. Aircrew on both aircraft were comprised of all-Asian American and Pacific Islanders to celebrate the diversity within the U.S. Military and observe AAPI Heritage Month. The all-AAPI sortie was held to demonstrate how today’s modern Air Force is fortified by diversity and inclusion at every level. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 19:58
    Photo ID: 6664907
    VIRIN: 210525-Z-PW099-0055
    Resolution: 6144x4080
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties
    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AAPI
    AAPIHM
    AAPIH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT