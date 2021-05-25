Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets receive an orientation briefing by Total-Force Airmen who comprise ‘Team Hickam’ May 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The tour included a field visit to static aircraft from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron and 204th Airlift Squadron, offering face-to-face exchanges with aircrew to learn more about career opportunities in the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
