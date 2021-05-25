Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    An all-Asian American and Pacific Islander aircrew from the 204th and 535th Airlift Squadrons conduct a training mission on a C-17 Globemaster III May 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. In observance of AAPI Heritage Month, the aircrew joined other aircraft, flown by AAPI Airmen, in a practice refueling mission. AAPIs in the military and maintain a legacy of service and sacrifice set by those before them. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 19:58
    Photo ID: 6664905
    VIRIN: 210525-Z-PW099-0035
    Resolution: 6144x4080
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    TAGS

    AAPI
    AAPIHM
    AAPIH

