    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Maj. TJ West, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III May 25, 2021, near Hawaii. An all-Asian American and Pacific Islander aircrew from the 204th and 535th Airlift Squadrons flew a training mission in observance of AAPI Heritage Month. Although AAPIs represent three percent of all uniformed military service members, AAPIs have fought and served the United States in every major conflict since the War of 1812. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    TAGS

    AAPI
    AAPIHM
    AAPIH

