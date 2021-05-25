Maj. TJ West, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III May 25, 2021, near Hawaii. An all-Asian American and Pacific Islander aircrew from the 204th and 535th Airlift Squadrons flew a training mission in observance of AAPI Heritage Month. Although AAPIs represent three percent of all uniformed military service members, AAPIs have fought and served the United States in every major conflict since the War of 1812. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 19:58 Photo ID: 6664906 VIRIN: 210525-Z-PW099-0040 Resolution: 6144x4080 Size: 3.86 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.