Maj. Skip Saito, 204th Airlift Squadron pilot, provides a C-17 Globemaster III static-display tour for Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets May 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. In observance of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, an aircrew from the 204th Airlift Squadron, made up of all-AAPI Airmen, showcased the C-17 to ROTC cadets from the University of Hawaii. AAPI Heritage months celebrates the contributions AAPIs have made to our nation and community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 19:59 Photo ID: 6664894 VIRIN: 210525-Z-GR156-0098 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 3.53 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.