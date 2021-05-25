Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Maj. Skip Saito, 204th Airlift Squadron pilot, provides a C-17 Globemaster III static-display tour for Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets May 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. In observance of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, an aircrew from the 204th Airlift Squadron, made up of all-AAPI Airmen, showcased the C-17 to ROTC cadets from the University of Hawaii. AAPI Heritage months celebrates the contributions AAPIs have made to our nation and community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    TAGS

    AAPI
    AAPIHM
    AAPIH

