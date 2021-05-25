Total Force maintainers from the 154th and 15th Maintenance Groups, comprised of mostly Asian American and Pacific Islander Airmen, gather in front of C-17 Globemaster III May 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. During the month of May, the Hawaii Air National Guard recognizes the resilience of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the military community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 19:58 Photo ID: 6664900 VIRIN: 210525-Z-PW099-0002 Resolution: 6144x4080 Size: 3.75 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.