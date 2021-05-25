Maj. Skip Saito, 204th Airlift Squadron pilot, and Tech. Sgt. Josh Moracco, 204th AS loadmaster, discuss pre-flight plans May 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. An all-Asian American and Pacific Islander aircrew from the 204th and 535th Air Refueling Squadrons flew a training mission in observance of AAPI Heritage Month. Although AAPIs represent three percent of all uniformed military service members, AAPIs have fought and served the United States in every major conflict since the War of 1812. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 19:58 Photo ID: 6664903 VIRIN: 210525-Z-PW099-0019 Resolution: 6144x4080 Size: 3.48 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.