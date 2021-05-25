Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties [Image 16 of 19]

    Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    C-17 Globemaster III aircrew from the 204th and 535th Airlift Squadrons conduct air-refueling training with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron May 25, 2021, near Hawaii. Aircrew on both aircraft were comprised of all-Asian American and Pacific Islanders to celebrate the diversity within the U.S. Military and observe AAPI Heritage Month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 19:58
    Photo ID: 6664908
    VIRIN: 210525-Z-PW099-0044
    Resolution: 6144x4080
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AAPI
    AAPIHM
    AAPIH

