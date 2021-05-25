C-17 Globemaster III aircrew from the 204th and 535th Airlift Squadrons conduct air-refueling training with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron May 25, 2021, near Hawaii. Aircrew on both aircraft were comprised of all-Asian American and Pacific Islanders to celebrate the diversity within the U.S. Military and observe AAPI Heritage Month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 19:58
|Photo ID:
|6664908
|VIRIN:
|210525-Z-PW099-0044
|Resolution:
|6144x4080
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Diversity celebrated in all-Asian American, Pacific Islander sorties [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
