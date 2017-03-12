ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 3, 2017) Airmen Miguel Gonzalez from San Benito, Texas, repositions an MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 with a A/S 32A-32 spotting dolly in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th MEU are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Leitner/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 00:05 Photo ID: 3995083 VIRIN: 171203-N-OA516-0010 Resolution: 5213x3484 Size: 1.1 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 36], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.